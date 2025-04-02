Tributes have been pouring in since the passing of actor Val Kilmer. The beloved star was 65 and passed away due to pneumonia. Kilmer was known for his roles in numerous classic Hollywood films, including the iconic 1986 action blockbuster Top Gun, where he portrayed Tom "Iceman" Kazansky alongside Tom Cruise’s Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

The duo reprised their roles in the 2022 sequel Top Gun: Maverick, which would ultimately become Kilmer’s final acting role. As Hollywood reflects on his legacy, we take a look back at when Tom Cruise recalled his emotional reunion with Kilmer on set.

Tom Cruise on his reunion with Val Kilmer

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2022, Tom Cruise described the emotional moment he shared with Kilmer during the filming of Top Gun: Maverick:

“I just want to say that was pretty emotional. I’ve known Val for decades. For him to come back and play that character… he’s such a powerful actor that he instantly became that character again. You’re looking at Iceman.”

Cruise added, “I was crying, I was crying. I got emotional. He’s such a brilliant actor, I love his work.”

Val Kilmer on working with Tom Cruise

Kilmer previously reflected on his experience working with Tom Cruise in his memoir I’m Your Huckleberry, writing:

“From day one, he was laser-focused on a singular goal: to become the greatest action hero in the history of film. He was up nights learning lines; he spent every waking hour perfecting his stunts. His dedication was admirable. Of course, even more admirable is the fact that he achieved his goal… Tom is a comrade I respect and admire, though as creatures we hail from galaxies far, far away from one another.”

The late actor is survived by his daughter Mercedes and son Jack.

