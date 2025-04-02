Tributes are pouring in for the late actor Val Kilmer, who passed away at the age of 65. Kilmer was a leading man in 1990s Hollywood, appearing in iconic films such as Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, Heat, and Batman Forever.

The actor began his career in 1984 with the cult classic comedy Top Secret! and went on to star in a diverse range of films over nearly four decades. Throughout his career, Kilmer appeared in 80 films, earning a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most versatile and charismatic actors.

Tributes from fans and fellow actors

Following the announcement of his passing, tributes from fans and fellow actors have been pouring in, celebrating Kilmer’s talent and his impact on Hollywood.

His rendition of Doc Holliday in Tombstone was what every actor dreams of achieving. So many wonderful performances. Sad to lose him so soon.



RIP Val Kilmer. https://t.co/EHfqFhmSM4 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 2, 2025

Remembering Val Kilmer, whose indelible cinematic mark spanned genres and generations. RIP Iceman. pic.twitter.com/a3jQ8ENma9 — Top Gun (@TopGunMovie) April 2, 2025

Rest In Peace Val Kilmer, an absolute legend. He played some of my favorite characters in some of my favorite movies of all time. Condolences to his family 🫶 He was 65. pic.twitter.com/bcS8RlsXk7 — Sasha Grey (@SashaGrey) April 2, 2025

RIP Val Kilmer 🕊️ you are BATMAN FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/mEqW2EECZg — Daniel Dami Biu (@damiebi10) April 2, 2025

“It’s time to let go.”



Rest in peace, Val Kilmer pic.twitter.com/BWtPGE9Cye — Zach Goins (@zach_goins) April 2, 2025

rip val kilmer. this is the coolest anyone has ever looked and ever will look. pic.twitter.com/oayfrmqtYl — doomer (@uncledoomer) April 2, 2025

