Val Kilmer, the charismatic actor known for his roles in Batman Forever, Top Gun, and The Doors, passed away on March 2 at the age of 65.

The news of his death was confirmed by his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, to The New York Times. Pneumonia was reported as the cause of death.

Val Kilmer's death: Kilmer's early life

Born on December 31, 1959, in Los Angeles, California, Kilmer was widely recognized for his compelling performances across various genres.

His dedication to acting was evident from a young age. At 17, he became the youngest student ever accepted into the drama division at the prestigious Juilliard School.

Val Kilmer's death: Kilmer's illustrious career

Kilmer’s journey to becoming a silver screen icon began on stage before he rose to fame with his performance in the comedy film Real Genius (1985).

He was catapulted to fame in 1986 when he portrayed Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in Top Gun, starring alongside Tom Cruise. This movie became his first major box office hit.

Throughout his career, Kilmer starred in several commercially and critically acclaimed films, including Kill Me Again, in which he played investigator Jack Andrews, and The Doors, where he portrayed rock star Jim Morrison.

Val Kilmer's death: Kilmer's net worth and fortune

Kilmer was one of Hollywood’s most celebrated actors. He found success early and starred in numerous blockbuster films and became the critics' favourite with his prolific performance. By the 1990s, he had become one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, earning huge paychecks. According to Screen Rant, he received $400,000 for his role in Top Gun.

A Screen Rant article published in 2023 estimated Kilmer’s net worth at approximately $25 million. However, other media reports suggest that by 2025, his net worth was closer to $10 million. Apart from her successful filmography, a portion of his whooping income also comes from his bestselling memoir I'm Your Huckleberry: A Memoir by Val Kilmer.