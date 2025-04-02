Remembering Val Kilmer (1959-2025): 7 essential films of the actor that you need to watch

4 /8

Top Gun

Val Kilmer rose to stardom playing the second lead in the iconic Top Gun. A film on the American fighter pilots, it had Kilmer playing ‘Iceman’, the antagonist and rival to Tom Cruise’s Maverick. Kilmer’s character was supposed to be arrogant- which the actor adapted in his performance well, but he also gave it a heroic spin throughout the film. Kilmer memorably reprised his role in the sequel Top Gun: Maverick- which turned out to be his last big screen outing as an actor.