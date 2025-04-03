Hollywood movies that went from box office bombs to cult classics

Some movies initially fail at the box office but later become cult classics, often due to home video releases and internet popularity
The movie was initially overshadowed by "ET. the Extra-Terrestrial" and poorly received due to its dark tone. However, it later gained a cult following and is now considered a sci-fi horror masterpiece.
The movie struggled at the box office despite positive reviews, earning only $16 million against its $20 million budget. The film's status rose significantly after home video releases and TV broadcasts, eventually grossing $73 million worldwide during a re-release.
The movie faced criticism for its slow pace and complex themes, and a studio-altered cut didn't help its initial US reception. However, the original version's re-release led to universal acclaim, cementing its influence in the sci-fi genre.
The movie was initially panned by critics and suffered from a weak marketing campaign, resulting in poor box office performance. The film later achieved cult status through home video, becoming one of the most influential movies of the 1990s.
The movie had moderate box office success but didn't reach a wide audience due to poor marketing. Its home video release helped it become a global phenomenon, celebrated for its quotable dialogue.
Despite early setbacks, these films found success and appreciation in later years, demonstrating the power of word-of-mouth, home media, and online fan communities
