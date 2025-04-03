Hollywood movies that went from box office bombs to cult classics

Photo Credit : WION Web Desk

From box office bombs to cult classics

Some movies initially fail at the box office but later become cult classics, often due to home video releases and internet popularity

Photo Credit : WION Web Desk

The Thing (1982)

The movie was initially overshadowed by "ET. the Extra-Terrestrial" and poorly received due to its dark tone. However, it later gained a cult following and is now considered a sci-fi horror masterpiece.

Photo Credit : X/UniversalPictures

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The movie struggled at the box office despite positive reviews, earning only $16 million against its $20 million budget. The film's status rose significantly after home video releases and TV broadcasts, eventually grossing $73 million worldwide during a re-release.

Photo Credit : X/wbpictures

Blade Runner (1982)

The movie faced criticism for its slow pace and complex themes, and a studio-altered cut didn't help its initial US reception. However, the original version's re-release led to universal acclaim, cementing its influence in the sci-fi genre.

Photo Credit : WION Web Desk

Fight Club (1999)

The movie was initially panned by critics and suffered from a weak marketing campaign, resulting in poor box office performance. The film later achieved cult status through home video, becoming one of the most influential movies of the 1990s.

Photo Credit : X/20thcentury

The Princess Bride (1987)

The movie had moderate box office success but didn't reach a wide audience due to poor marketing. Its home video release helped it become a global phenomenon, celebrated for its quotable dialogue.

Photo Credit : X/20thcentury

Hollywood movies that went from box office bombs to cult classics

Despite early setbacks, these films found success and appreciation in later years, demonstrating the power of word-of-mouth, home media, and online fan communities

Photo Credit : WION Web Desk