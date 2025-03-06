Anurag Kashyap has revealed that he had left Bollywood. Kashyap, who is credited for films like Black Friday, Paanch, Gangs Of Wasseypur and others has stated that Bollywood is solely driven by Box Office numbers, which leaves very little room for creative freedom. The actor-director had talked about his frustration with the "toxic" industry last year.

Now, in a recent interview, Anurag Kashyap said, "I want to stay away from film people. The industry has become too toxic. Everyone is chasing unrealistic targets, trying to make the next Rs 500 or Rs 800 crore film. The creative atmosphere is gone."

Anurag Kashyap moves out of Mumbai

The filmmaker has reportedly moved out of Mumbai-a city from where the Hindi film industry operates- and has shifted to Bengaluru as per a source, qouted by The Hindu. Kashyap is now keen to work in South films for a more fulfuilling creative experience.



Kashyap had earlier complained that he was "disgusted" and "disappointed" by his own industry.

"I envy them (South filmmakers). Because now, it's difficult for me to go out and experiment. Because now, it comes at a cost, which makes my producers think about profit. They're like, 'Where are my margins? I'm losing money.' I'm like, 'You don't want to make this movie? Don't make this movie.' But I just cannot. Because right from the beginning, before the film starts, it becomes about 'how do we sell it?' So the joy of filmmaking is sucked out. That's why I want to move out. Literally, next year, I'm moving out of Mumbai," he had told The Hollywood Reporter India in an interview.

Anurag Kashyap's new projects

Kashyap is busy promoting Footage these days. A Malayalam thriller directed by Saiju Sreedharan, Footage features Manju Warrier, Vishak Nair, and Gayathri Ashok. The film had released in August last year. Its Hindi version is set to premiere on March 7, 2025. Anurag Kashyap is also a presenter of the film.

Kashyap will next be seen in Dacoit, where he plays a cop. The bilingual film, shot in Hindi and Telugu, stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. The film's release date is yet to be announced.

