A controversy has erupted on social media over the teaser of a Tamil film titled Bad Girl. The film, directed by debutant director Varsha Bharath, is being presented by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Vetri Maran. The coming-of-age drama focuses on a Brahmin girl and her sexual desires, a topic that has not gone down too well with most on social media.

Days after the film's trailer was unveiled in Chennai by Vetri Maran and Anurag Kashyap and subsequent criticism that ensued on social media, the film's actress Shanthi Priya took to social media platform X to defend the film.



Shanthi Priya, who plays the mother to the main protagonist in the film Bad Girl, emphasised the importance of artistic expression and the role of cinema in reflecting societal issues.



She stated that Bad Girl is a film that aims to shed light on important topics and does not target a particular community. The actor stated her belief that films should encourage dialogue and provoke thought rather than be viewed as objectionable or derogatory.



"Art is a medium of expression, and cinema often reflects the complexities of society, relationships, and identities. Films like these aim to break stereotypes and shed light on unexplored narratives, often challenging societal norms across all communities, not just one. Portraying the life of a Brahmin girl (or anyone from a particular community) is not about “bashing” but about storytelling—presenting raw, authentic characters that represent reality (sic)."

The actress also sided with Vetri Maaran and Anurag Kashyap and said, "Vetrimaaran and Anurag Kashyap are known for their bold and unflinching take on social themes, tackling inequalities and uncomfortable truths. Their intention is not to offend, but to spark conversation and encourage audiences to reflect on the intricacies of life and tradition. Art doesn’t have to align with everyone’s comfort zone—it is meant to provoke thought and promote empathy for experiences beyond our own (sic)."

"Rather than perceiving such stories as an attack, they can be seen as an opportunity for introspection and understanding. Every community has its challenges, and showcasing them in cinema adds to its richness and relevance (sic)," she concluded.

What is the controversy around Bad Girl?



The trailer of Bad Girl was released on January 26. Soon after, filmmaker Mohan G Kshatriya took to X to slam Vetri Maran and Anurag Kashyap and objected to the depiction of the Brahmin community. "Portraying a Brahmin girl personal life is always a bold and refreshing film for this clan. What more can be expected from vetrimaran, Anurag kasyap & Co.. Bashing Brahmin father and mother is old and not trendy.. Try with your own caste girls and showcase it to your own family first (sic)," the filmmaker wrote.

After Mohan G, many users on X blamed the film for propagating alcoholism and misrepresenting Brahmins, considered an upper caste among the Hindus.

While there was little to no attack on Varsha, the director of the film, the majority of the criticisms were directed at Vetri Maaran, Anurag Kashyap, and Pa Ranjith, who had praised the trailer and shared it on his social media page.

Trolls even attacked Vijay Sethupathi's wife and daughter, as well as Vetri Maaran's wife and daughter, asking if they would allow their family members to be part of films like this. Sethupathi, like many other Tamil film stars, had shared the trailer and praised it on social media.

What is Bad Girl about?



Bad Girl features Anjali Sivaraman in the lead role and centres around her sexual desires as a teenager. The coming of age drama highlights the journey of one woman, from her high school days to her living alone away from home as a young professional.



The cast also includes Shanthi Priya, Saranya Ravichandran, Hridhu Haroon, TeeJay Arunasalam, and Sashank Bommireddipalli.

Directed by Varsha Bharath, Bad Girl will have its theatrical release this year. However, the release date is not known yet.

