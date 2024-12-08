New Delhi, India

Ace director Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, is set to get hitched to his fiance Shane Gregoire. The pre-wedding festivities have kicked off with much enthusiasm and zeal.

Advertisment

On Sunday (Dec. 8), Kashyap shared a photo from Aaliyah and Shane's haldi ceremony, giving his millions of fans a sneek into his daughter's wedding festivities.

In the pictures, the couple is twinning in yellow outfits, a perfect choice for the ritual.

Also read: Viral moment: AP Dhillon calls Malaika Arora his ‘childhood crush’ at Mumbai gig. Watch

Advertisment

Posing with their friends and family, Aaliyah and Shane are all covered with flower petals and turmeric paste. The photo also featured Aaliyah's close friends Khushi Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali's daughter, Ida Ali, among others.

The filmmaker shared a happy picture with a red heart emoji.

Advertisment

Khushi has also dropped a set of pictures from the Haldi ceremony. For the day event, the young star chose to wear a beautiful yellow saree with red prints. She tied her hair in a high bun, adorned with flowers. Sharing the photos, she wrote, ''Haldi morning???.''

Also read: Pushpa 2 box office: Allu Arjun's film is unstoppable, earns Rs 6 billion globally in three days

On Saturday, Khushi also attended Aaliyah's bridal shower. Sharing a set of pictures, The Archies actor wrote, ''Kickstarting the wedding festivities ???.''

For the party, she wore a pink off-shoulder dress.

Aaliyah Kashyap, who is a famous YouTuber, got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire in 2023. The couple also hosted an engagement party in Mumbai in August 2023.

Aliya has been dating American entrepreneur Shane Gregoire for over four years now. They made their union Insta-official in 2020.