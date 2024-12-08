New Delhi, India

Pushpa Raj's magic is spreading across the globe! Actor Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has been registering several box office records since day 1 of its release.

Directed by Sukumar, the movie features Allu reprising his role as Pushpa Raj along with Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as antagonist Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

Pushpa 2 box office numbers

Allu Arjun's action thriller is performing beyond expectations as it surpassed the lifetime earnings of its predecessor in the first three days.

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Pushpa 2 has crossed the Rs 600 crore (Rs 6 billion) mark globally, becoming the fastest Indian film to achieve this milestone.

As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 387.95 crore (Rs 3.8 billion) in the opening weekend after a historic start. In the Hindi language, the movie is earning phenomenal numbers, surpassing the Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) mark.

In Telugu, the movie has made around Rs 154.55 crore (Rs 1.5 billion), Tamil: Rs 21.6 crore (Rs 216 million); Kannada: Rs 2.45 crore (Rs 24.5 million); Malayalam: Rs 8.65 crore (Rs 86.5 million).

Not just in the domestic market, the movie is earning outstanding numbers overseas as well.

In the three days, the movie has collected around Rs 135 crore (Rs 1.35 billion) from the international market. The movie is expected to earn massive numbers today, i.e., Sunday (Dec 8).

The actioner has secured the highest opening for Hindi cinema, amassing Rs 72 crore (Rs 720 million) on its first day.

The craze for Pushpa 2: The Rule is setting new benchmarks of success with each passing day. Theatres are running houseful. The film is witnessing remarkable growth with a consistently upward trajectory.

The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise, the movie revolves around Pushpa Raj, who is now the kingpin of red sandalwood smuggling.

WION's review of Pushpa 2

In her review, WION's Shomini Sen praised Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil's performance and said, "Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil are in top form. The two match each other so well, and the scenes featuring these two were the film's high points for me. I have been an admirer of Fahadh's work for years but have seen him in mostly arthouse Malayalam films. His over-the-top act in the Pushpa franchise has been a revelation—that the actor is also capable of pulling off roles in such commercial masala potboilers. Matching him is Arjun, who remains true Pushpa. At times the actor seems overdramatic, but yet his compelling performance pulls you in." Read the full review here.