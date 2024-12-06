New Delhi, India

Actor Allu Arjun has broken his silence on the death of a 35-year-old female fan who died in a stampede at the theatre during the Pushpa 2 premiere in Hyderabad.

Expressing condolences on the tragic death of the woman named Revathi, the actor said that he along with the entire team of the movie are deeply affected by the incident.

In a video shared on X, the actor extended condolences to the woman's family saying that the Pushpa team will give financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh ($29,520) to the victim's family and will be taking care of the medical expenses of the injured members.

Sharing the clip, Arjun wrote in the caption, "Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extend every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey."

— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 6, 2024

In the clip, the actor explained, "When we went to watch Pushpa's premiere at RTC Crossroads [in Hyderabad], we never expected to hear such tragic news the next day. It was deeply disheartening to hear that a family was injured, and a lady named Revathi died due to her injuries. Watching movies in theatres is a cherished ritual, but this incident left us all heartbroken."

He added, “As a goodwill gesture, I would like to extend financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the family. Additionally, we will take care of the medical expenses to ensure the injured members receive the best possible care. This is our way of showing that we are there for you, especially for the children in the family."

On December 4, when Allu surprised the fans during a special screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre. However, the situation got out of hand as a huge number of fans thronged the cinema hall to catch a single glimpse of the actor, leading to a stampede-like situation.

“The family, which was standing near the theatre entrance, was jostled and pushed down by the crowds. While Bhaskar and his daughter managed to escape with mild injuries, Revanthi and the minor son were trampled by the crowds,” the police official added.

WION's review of Pushpa 2

In her review, WION's Shomini Sen praised Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil's performance and said, "Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil are in top form. The two match each other so well, and the scenes featuring these two were the film's high points for me. I have been an admirer of Fahadh's work for years but have seen him in mostly arthouse Malayalam films. His over-the-top act in the Pushpa franchise has been a revelation—that the actor is also capable of pulling off roles in such commercial masala potboilers. Matching him is Arjun, who remains true Pushpa. At times the actor seems overdramatic, but yet his compelling performance pulls you in." Read the full review here