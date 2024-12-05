New Delhi

When Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021, filmmaker Sukumar and team perhaps had not envisioned its global success. Three years later, the stakes are high as Pushpa: The Rule hits theatres globally. Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna reprise their roles in part 2—a film that is self-aware of the hype around it and tries every trick in the book to appease one and all, thereby losing its true essence ever so often.

Pushpa The Rise worked immensely for its story because it had its lead protagonist rooted and vulnerable—someone with whom the audience could relate too. His rise was cheered by the audience and perceived as personal. In the sequel Pushpa: The Rule, both Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil as IPS Shekhawat remain flawed and eccentric, but the relatability is missing in the second part. Pushpa is now a smuggler who rules over Chittoor and aims to gain more power not just in India, but also overseas. Considering the makers have pitched the film as pan-India and given it a global release, the narrative goes well with the vision. So we see Pushpa fighting the Japanese mafia in the opening scene, doing business with a Dubai businessman in the Maldives, and treading into Sri Lanka with smuggled goods without any obstruction.

The film picks up from where Pushpa: The Rise ended. It is an ego tussle between Pushpa and Shekhawat. Pushpa is now aiming for more control and hobnobbing with political leaders and controlling the syndicate of sandalwood smuggling. It is a cat-and-mouse chase between Pushpa and Shekhawat. Pushpa is also now living in a palatial house with his mother and wife, Srivalli (Rashmika) whom he dotes on. Through the course of 3 hours and 20 minutes, Sukumar, who also serves as the writer of the film, tries to showcase who outdoes whom and if Pushpa at all can reconcile with his estranged brother and family.

What works

Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil are in top form. The two match each other so well, and the scenes featuring these two were the high points of the film for me. I have been an admirer of Fahadh's work for years but have seen him in mostly arthouse Malayalam films. His over-the-top act in the Pushpa franchise has been a revelation—that the actor is also capable of pulling off roles in such commercial masala potboilers. Matching him is Arjun, who remains true Pushpa. At times the actor seems overdramatic, but yet his compelling performance pulls you in.

The core plot of the film also remains engaging, with the story becoming about coming back home even as Pushpa becomes larger than life. The concept of a man from a lowly status rising to power through illegal measures yet being true to his people and being a do-gooder is a familiar one in Indian cinema, but Sukumar manages to give Pushpa layers, which makes the character appealing.

The action sequences, even though daunting and unending and sometimes outlandish, are praiseworthy and keep the film exciting.

Watch out for the scene where Allu Arjun dresses up as Kali and dances in celebration and moments later unleashes mayhem over a bunch of goons. Very South cinema, and very over the top, but the sequence remains with you much after the film is over.

What does not work

Rashmika Mandanna's hypersexualised version of Srivalli. Not entirely her fault as the character is written such, but the scenes involving the actress and Arjun are slightly cringeworthy. I am not a prude, and I laud that a mainstream pan-Indian film addresses women's desires upfront in the film, much like Devara did a few weeks back, but the romance seems slightly off and repetitive.

The film's 3 hours and 20 minutes of duration does test your patience, and its inconsistent storyline also mars the viewing experience.

Final verdict

Pushpa 2 or Pushpa: The Rule overachieves on many aspects and is self-aware of the weight of expectation over it. Thereby, the genuineness of the story is not there as much as it was in the first part. A lot of loose ends are not neatly tied off, and Shekhawat and Pushpa's endless ego tussle never reaches a conclusive end. Perhaps that will be answered in Pushpa 3, which the makers hint at at the end.

It's palatable only to fans of this genre. The film is filled with cringe-worthy moments, which may seem a bit much for a certain section of the audience.

If you are a fan of the franchise or Arjun and Fahadh's work, go for it. But be prepared for a long haul inside the theatre.

Pushpa 2 has released in theatres worldwide.