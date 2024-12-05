New Delhi

As Pushpa: The Rule was released in theatres worldwide, Allu Arjun surprised his fans as he watched the film at a theatre in Hyderabad on Thursday (Dec 5). However, the day took a tragic turn when a 35-year-old woman died and her son was critically injured in a stampede at the theatre.

The film's makers have now reacted to the tragic incident and issued a statement.

Mythri Movie Makers took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed sorrow over the tragic incident. The statement read, "We are extremely heartbroken by the tragic incident during last night’s screening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the young child undergoing medical treatment. We are committed to standing by them and extending all possible support during this difficult time. With deep sorrow, Mythri Movie Makers."

Allu Arjun to be booked for stampede

Now, hours after the tragic incident took place, reports suggest that Arjun will be booked for the stampede that resulted in a death and the hospitalisation of another. The police allege that he arrived at the venue without prior intimation to the police which ultimately led to chaos and stampede. The theatre's management will also be booked for not making additional security and crowd management provisions.

Pushpa 2 premiere mayhem: Mother dies, child critical as huge crowds gather

What happened at the Pushpa 2 screening?

Thousands gathered on Thursday morning to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun before the screening of Pushpa 2 at Hyderabad's Sandhya theatre. The stars' arrival led to a frenzy among his fans, and a stampede-like situation ensued as fans surged forward to catch a glimpse of Arjun.

However, when the situation got out of control, police personnel resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowds. “The family, which was standing near the theatre entrance, was jostled and pushed down by the crowds. While Bhaskar and his daughter managed to escape with mild injuries, Revanthi and the minor son were trampled by the crowds,” the police official added.

The woman and her son were rushed to the hospital, however, she was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The son's condition is still critical and the makers of Pushpa 2 have promised to support the family in their time of need.

WION's review of Pushpa 2

In her review, WION's Shomini Sen praised Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil's performance and said, "Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil are in top form. The two match each other so well, and the scenes featuring these two were the film's high points for me. I have been an admirer of Fahadh's work for years but have seen him in mostly arthouse Malayalam films. His over-the-top act in the Pushpa franchise has been a revelation—that the actor is also capable of pulling off roles in such commercial masala potboilers. Matching him is Arjun, who remains true Pushpa. At times the actor seems overdramatic, but yet his compelling performance pulls you in. " Read the full review here