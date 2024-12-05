New Delhi

Pushpa 2 premiere today turned into a major event across cities in India especially Hyderabad as crowds thronged outside gates of cinema halls to catch a glimpse of their favourite star, Allu Arjun, who is leading the franchise. However, the happy moment turned chaotic and the massive crowds outside Sandhya Theatres resulted in a mother and child getting caught in a stampede-like situation.

Reports suggest that the mother died due to suffocation while the child was critical. A report in Matrubhumi suggests that a 39-year-old woman named Revati died and her child was rendered critical after a stampede-like situation broke out. The leading star of the film Allu Arjun was attending the premiere, hence the craze.

VIDEO | Telangana: A large crowd gathers at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad as Allu Arjun arrives for the premiere of his movie 'Pushpa 2'. 'Pushpa 2', set to hit the screens Tomorrow, is directed by Sukumar and also features returning stars Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Allu Arjun attended the special premiere of his film Pushpa 2

He made a surprise visit to the event, along with heavy security and police protection.

The woman hails from Dilsukhnagar and had come especially to attend the screening of the Allu Arjun starrer along with her husband Bhaskar and their two children.

A major chaos erupted near the theatre around 10.30 PM on Wednesday night (December 4) when Allu Arjun made a visit. This resulted in a stampede-like situation as police officers tried to control the massive crowd.

Videos of the enormous crowds and Allu Arjun paying a special visit have now been doing the rounds on the internet. In one video, a man was seen rushing to the hospital with a child who got unconscious because of massive crowds. The child was first administered CPR. The woman was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The report added that even the main gate of the theatre collapsed in the chaos.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to Sukumar’s 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The original actors Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh will reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the film’s music.