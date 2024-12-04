New Delhi, India

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil's much-awaited film, Pushpa: The Rule, is just hours away from its theatrical release. The film will be released in Hyderabad on December 4 and on December 5 worldwide. While the three actors are now well-etched in everyone's mind for their stupendous performances in the first part of the film, recent reports indicate that they were not the first choices for Pushpa: The Rise.

Advertisment

Who was the first choice for Pushpa

According to reports, Pushpa: The Rise director, Sukumar, initially wanted to cast Mahesh Babu as the protagonist, Pushpa Raj. However, Mahesh Babu opted out, hesitant to undergo a transformative journey and playing a character with grey shades. Sukumar then approached Allu Arjun who made the character iconic. Allu Arjun even won a National Award for his performance in the film, creating history by becoming the first Telugu actor to win the prestigious award.

Similarly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was first offered to play Srivalli but she turned it down as she was not keen to play a rural girl on screen after Rangasthalam, which was also directed by Sukumar. The role was then offered to Rashmika Mandanna. Samantha made a cameo appearance in the song 'Oo Antava' in Pushpa: The Rise which became a smash hit.

Advertisment

Before Fahadh Faasil agreed to play the villain SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, in Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise, the role was reportedly offered to Vijay Sethupathi. However, due to his busy schedule, the actor couldn't make time for Sukumar's film.

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil are all set to reprise their roles in the much-awaited Pushpa 2. The first part became a huge success in 2021 and made Allu Arjun a pan-India star. Pushpa 2: The Rule has already collected Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion). Trade pundits predict the film will smash box office records.