New Delhi, India

One of the most celebrated actors in Malayalam cinema – Fahadh Faasil is all set to make his Bollywood debut. Several media reports indicate that the actor is collaborating with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for his next. The film will also feature Triptii Dimri.

Fahadh's Bollywood debut has been long awaited and this collaboration will mark a significant milestone in the actor's career.

While the title remains under wraps, the film is set to commence shooting in the first quarter of 2025, building anticipation for what could be another cinematic masterpiece from the filmmaker behind hits like Jab We Met and Tamasha.

Fahadh, meanwhile, will be seen in a pivotal role in Pushpa 2: The Rule which is set to release in theatres on December 5. The film also features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna and has been directed by Sukumar.

The film's early premiere shows have been scheduled for December 4 at 9:30 pm (local time) in selected theatres in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bengaluru. The sequel will have a worldwide release in theatres on December 5 in multiple formats in multiple languages.

Pushpa has been in the making for nearly five years, and it will all culminate with the release of the sequel. The second part of the film will release on over 10,000 screens in 2D and 4DX formats.