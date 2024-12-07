New Delhi, India

A day after a woman died and a child got critically injured in a stampede in Hyderabad ahead of the screening of Pushpa 2, the film's lead actor shared a video message expressing regret about the situation and offered financial assistance to the victim's family. But Arjun's video message has left fans divided.

On Thursday (Dec 5) as Pushpa 2 was released globally, Allu Arjun decided to pay a visit to Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad to witness fan reactions during the film's premiere. Excitement amongst fans led to a stampede which resulted in the death of a woman named Revathy due to asphyxiation.

In a 3-minute-47-second long clip, the actor called the turnout at the Hyderabad theatre ‘unexpected’. He further revealed that he learned about the fan’s demise only the next day. Allu Arjun went on to add, “From my side, I want to donate ₹25 lakh as a gesture to show I am there for you, especially for the children.”

Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for… pic.twitter.com/g3CSQftucz — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 6, 2024 ×

Allu Arjun's video leaves fans divided

Many of the actor’s fans were happy that he had announced compensation for the family of the deceased. Some even lauded him for his ‘kindness’. However, others are still quite disappointed in Pushpa Raj and felt a sorry would have made more difference.

One social media user wrote, “We appreciate it, but it would’ve been more genuine if you’d just spoken from the heart, kept it simple, and dressed casually. No need to wear a hoodie promoting your movie or have BGM while talking. RIP to the mother who lost her life and may the family find peace,” whereas another angry fan shared, “We all know then and there but you are saying you learnt about this next morning, clearly you are doing this as an obligation. You lost respect and I am ashamed of you.”

Pushpa 2 meanwhile has crossed the lifetime earning of Pushpa 1 within a day of release. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, the action drama has already crossed the ₹400 crore (Rs 4 billion) mark.

