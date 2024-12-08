New Delhi, India

AP Dhillon had a fan-boy moment on Saturday night. The Indo-Canadian rapper and singer Dhillon kicked off his The Brownprint tour in India and the very first day turned out to be extra special for the rapper as he got to meet his childhood crush, Malaika Arora.

Dhillon made the night truly memorable with his outstanding performance on his several electrifying hits at R2 Ground, Mumbai. However, the highlight of the night was when he surprised the jam-packed crowd by bringing Malaika onto the stage.

Malaika Arora at AP Dhillon's concert

During his concert on Saturday, the crowd witnessed an affectionate moment when Dhillon took Arora to the stage and sang his superhit track 'With You'' for her.

Several videos of the moment have gone viral on social media. In a clip, Dhillon can be seen meeting Arora as he brings her to the stage.

Calling her his childhood crush, Dhillon smoothly sang the lyrics of the love song. Dressed in a stylish black leather dress, Malaika slowly grooved to the song before they shared a warm hug, and she exited the stage.

The ''Brown Munde'' singer has also shared a clip of the standout moment from last night and wrote, ''Pehle pyaar di pehli kahaani.''

The clips from last night are the top trend of the day, with netizens continuously commenting on Malaika and AP's affectionate chemistry. While one netizen commented, “Every girl deserves this hug.”

Another user questioned their dating status, writing, ''Are they together???''

Apart from Arora, the other stars who attended the gig were Mrunal Thakur and Bhumi Pednekar, among others.

During his concert, Dhillon enthralled the audience by singing some of his hits, including ''Brown Munde'', ''Bora Bora" and "Old Money", "Excuses" and "Dil Nu" among others.

Dhillon started his Brownprint tour on December 7 in Mumbai. He will next perform in Delhi on December 14 and will conclude in Chandigarh on December 21.