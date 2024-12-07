New Delhi

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone made a special appearance at Diljit Dosanjh's Bengaluru concert on Friday (Dec 6) much to the audience's delight. This was the actress' first public appearance after delivering her daughter Dua in September. The actress took to the stage with the singer during his performance.

Diljit shared a video on Instagram showing the actress dancing alongside him as he sang his hit song, Hass Hass. The duo also grooved to Diljit's synth-pop track Lover.

Other videos on social media show Deepika, dressed in a white T-shirt and blue denim, dancing and singing along with her friends to Dosanjh's hit tracks.

Another video shows Deepika teaching Kannada to Diljit on stage as the crowd cheered loudly.

Deepika Padukone teaching Kannada to Diljit Singh ? Her first film was Ashwariya with @nimmaupendra if you remember ?#DeepikaPadukone #DiljitDosanjh pic.twitter.com/cHBklEf2cB — Roshan ᵀᵒˣᶦᶜ ? (@Roshan_RSY) December 6, 2024 ×

Deepika Padukone attending Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Bangalore omg ?? pic.twitter.com/zII9VnOLXD — ? (@elitestanning) December 6, 2024 ×

Dosanjh has been doing concerts across India with his Dil Luminati Tour since November.

He has performed in Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child on September 8. Since then the actress has maintained a low profile. She was seen in Singham Again - a Diwali release.

Last month, paps caught a brief glimpse of the mother-daughter duo at the Mumbai airport along with Ranveer. Deepika had not stopped to pose for photos.

On Diwali this year, Deepika and Ranveer shared the first picture of their daughter and revealed her name. "Dua': meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer," they captioned the post.

ICYDK: The couple, who began their relationship on the set of Ram Leela in 2013 and married in 2018, announced their pregnancy earlier this year.

On the professional front, Deepika has had a busy 2024 with three releases.

She was seen in Fighter, then mid-year in Kalki 2898 AD and ended the year with Singham Again.

Ranveer Singh is currently working on Aditya Dhar's upcoming espionage thriller, which features a cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna.