Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been playing antagonist and supporting roles in several films in the last few years. Kashyap notably starred in a crucial role in the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Tamil hit Maharaja. Kashyap had earlier spoken about his disillusionment over Bollywood and how he had moved out of Mumbai. Now, the director-filmmaker has revealed that working in Maharaja was crucial for him as he wanted to fund his daughter Aaliyah’s wedding.

Anurag Kashyap on Vijay Sethupathi's help

During a session at The Huddle by The Hindu, Anurag Kashyap spoke on stage about working in South films as an actor. Anurag revealed he bumped into Vijay Sethupathi when he was working on the post-production of his film Kennedy. “After Imaikka Nodigal, I turned down a lot of South films. Offers kept coming every other day. Then, during post-production for Kennedy, I kept bumping into Vijay Sethupathi at my neighbour’s place. He told me there’s this amazing script they’ve been trying to get to me. I initially said no. But he helped me find something in Kennedy, so I gave him a ‘Thank You’ card in the film," the filmmaker said.

Kashyap added that he spoke about the expenses of daughter Aaliyah's wedding to Vijay Sethupathi and the actor helped him get a role. “I told him, ‘I need to get my daughter married next year, and I don’t think I can afford it.’ And Vijay said, ‘We’ll help you.’ And that’s how Maharaja happened," revealed the director. Kennedy features Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt and had its premiere at Cannes in 2023.

About Maharaja

Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, Maharaja was released in June 2024. Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Kashyap, the film also starred Mamta Mohandas, Natty Subramaniam, Abhirami, and Divyabharathi in key roles. Maharaja grossed Rs 190 crore worldwide, becoming one of 2024's highest-grossing Tamil films.

Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding

Anurag's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire in December 2024 in Mumbai. The couple's wedding and the reception was a star-studded affair with stars like Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala, Abhishek Bachchan, his nephew Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and others in attendance. Aaliyah is Anurag and his former wife, editor Aarti Bajaj's daughter.

