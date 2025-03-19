The internet has been buzzing with discussion around the new Netflix drama Adolescence. The British drama, which has one-shot scenes, is earning rave reviews and being widely discussed by one and all including filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who recently took to Instagram to praise the show and slam Netflix India for never having the courage to back something similar here in the country.

Anurag Kashyap slams Netflix

While praising the show Adolescence in a post on Instagram, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap admitted that he felt jealous as he and any other Indian filmmaker wouldn’t be allowed to make such a daring show on Netflix.

In the comments section of the post, Anurag Kashyap wrote a detailed account where he vented his anger.

"Now coming to my envy and jealousy. Ted Sarandos recently put a post where he says - "Every once and while one comes along that pushes into brand new territories, defies the limits of creativity and features career-defining performances." And I hope he means it. Because his on Netflix.in is a totally opposite s**tshow. If they were pitched this, most probably they would have rejected it or turned it into a 90 minute film (that too seems like an impossibility because it doesn't have an ending that is black and white)," wrote Anurag Kashyap.

Kashyap, as many are aware, co-directed the first Indian Netflix web series – Sacred Games which earned rave reviews from fans and critics alike. But Kashyap revealed he has had his own share of bitter experiences.

"Having gone through twice with them post Sacred Games and dealing with total lack of empathy, courage and dumbness mixed with immense insecurity of the series head and the team that keeps getting fired. It frustrates me. How do we ever create something so powerful and honest with a bunch of most dishonest and morally corrupt @netflix.in backed so strongly by the boss in LA."

Naming the top bosses of the streaming giant, Anurag Kashyap blasted their hypocritical policy for the Indian market.

He added, "This hypocrisy of Ted and Bella via a vis the Indian market of 1.4 billion people, where their only interest is an increase in subscriptions and nothing else. There was a time when Eric Barmack would reach out on Facebook to create something with Netflix to now where they send you a shot show like Saare Jahan Se Achcha - which wasn't even written properly and half baked. Which by the way has already changed directors and been shot twice (inevitably). It makes me frustrated, jealous of shows like Adolescence and envious and hopeless."

The filmmaker has earlier admitted that he has quit Bollywood and moved to the south for better creative motivation. He hoped for a better future, reminding the OTT platform of the ground reality.

"I hope they learn from the reception of it and realise that all the best things Indian Netflix does is mostly either acquired (Delhi Crime, Black Warrant) or the ones they least believed in (Kohrra, Trial by Fire). Fingers crossed for a better future," he wrote.

About Adolescence

Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, British miniseries Adolescence revolves around a 13-year-old boy, who is accused of murdering his schoolmate. Each scene is shot in one take. The miniseries was released on March 13.