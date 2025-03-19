Netflix’s Adolescence is creating waves in the OTT scene right now.If you're curious about the new show, here we have brought you all the details and a list of other must-watch shows to check out if you've already binge-watched this one.

What is Adolescence about?

This dark and gripping series tells the story of a young boy named Jamie Miller, who's accused of the murder of a girl, who studies in his school. The limited four-episode show revolves around the investigation of a grievous crime.

Who is in the cast of Adolescence?

The show stars Owen Cooper as teenage murderer Jamie Miller, Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller, Jamie’s father Ashley Walters as Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe and Erin Doherty as Briony Ariston.

Loved Adolescence? Here are other shows you must watch

Baby Reindeer

Streaming on: Netflix

The black comedy-drama revolves around aspiring comedian Donny Dunn as a bartender in a London pub, where he meets Martha, who starts stalking him both in person and online.

Toxic Town

Streaming on: Netflix

Based on a true story, the limited series revolves around three mothers, who are on a mission to find people responsible for the reason babies in Corby are born with disabilities.

The Bear

Streaming on: JioHotstar

The Emmy award-winning show is a psychological comedy-drama about an award-winning chef who returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop.

The Virtues

Streaming on: Prime Video

This British Drama revolves around a man Joseph, an alcoholic, who is left alone after his ex-wife and young son leave him behind in England. After his life has tumbled down, he travels to his native place Ireland.

Boiling Point

Streaming on: Amazon Prime

The series is a continuation of the 2021 film of the same name. Set around eight months after the film ends, the show stars from Carly running her own restaurant and all the trouble he's facing. The show stars Stephen Graham, Vinette Robinson, and Hannah Walters.