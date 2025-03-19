Dragon OTT release: We finally have information on Pradeep Ranganathan’s Tamil film which was declared a blockbuster hit when it released in theatres in the country. The film directed by Ashwath Marimuthu was released in theatres on February 21 and became a massive hit with fans of the actor. The film opened to an impressive Rs 6 crore debut with those who missed out on watching in theatres, eager for the film to release on OTT.

Dragon OTT Release Date

Dragon is all set for its highly anticipated online debut. The film has been acquired by streaming giant Netflix and will be available to stream from March 21. The film will be available for viewing not only in its original Tamil language but in other Indian languages too like Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Fans appreciated the film for Dragon’s gripping plot and believable acting. As news of its OTT release date was confirmed, fans of Pradeep Ranganathan took to social media to express their excitement and wrote of how it will help the film gain more audiences, now that it will be available to a wider audience that can stream from home.

In terms of box office numbers, Dragon became the highest-grossing Tamil movie worldwide, surpassing Thala Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi. According to reports, Dragon was made on a budget of Rs 35 crore. The film currently stands on Rs 62.71 crores with its current net collection of 97.71 crores in India.

The film has not yet achieved the largest profit margin of any Tamil film in 2025. Madha Gaja Raja still holds that position.

About Dragon film

The film is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and stars Pradeep (as the title character), Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar, with Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, K. S. Ravikumar and George Maryan.