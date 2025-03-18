Mammootty has unveiled a stylish new poster and the updated release date for his upcoming Malayalam action-thriller Bazooka. Directed by Deeno Dennis in his directorial debut, the film is set to hit theatres worldwide on April 10, 2025.

Advertisment

Originally scheduled for a December 2024 release, Bazooka was later pushed to March 2025. However, to avoid clashing with Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan, which is rumoured to be the most expensive Malayalam film ever made, the release date was changed again.

Advertisment

Also Read: Mortal Kombat 2: New stills give us our first look at Johnny Cage, Kitana, Scorpion and Shao Khan

What is Bazooka about?

The film follows Vinod Menon (Mammootty), a businessman who joins forces with IPS officer Benjamin Joshua (Gautham Vasudev Menon) to track down a serial killer. Gautham Vasudev Menon had previously directed Mammootty in Dominic and the Ladies' Purse.

Advertisment

Also Read: Comedian Tracy Morgan escorted out of Knicks game in wheelchair after falling ill

Production for Bazooka began in May 2023 in Kochi and wrapped up in October 2024. The film is produced by Yoodlee Films, with cinematography handled by Nimish Ravi and Roby Varghese Raj, editing by Praveen Prabhakar and Nishadh Yusuf, and music composed by Saeed Abbas.

An ensemble supporting cast

The film boasts a star-studded supporting cast, including Babu Antony, Neeta Pillai, Gayathiri Iyer, Divya Pillai, Sharaf U Dheen, Jagadish, Sidharth Bharathan, Iswarya Menon, and Shine Tom Chacko.

30 Days to Go for #Bazooka

Hitting Screens Worldwide On April 10#BazookaFromApril10 pic.twitter.com/aWNTllvuE0 — Mammootty (@mammukka) March 11, 2025

Also Read: 'What… coming so early?' Netizens question Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon OTT release

In addition to Bazooka, Mammootty has two other major projects lined up for 2025, Kalamkaval and an untitled film directed by Mahesh Narayanan, where he will share the screen with Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil.

Also Read: Colin Farrell in talks to play the lead in the DCU's Sgt. Rock movie