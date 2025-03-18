If you love watching movies with nail-biting plots that keep you on the edge of your seat, then South Indian movies are a must-watch to satisfy your binge-watching needs this weekend.

Advertisment

Scroll down to check out a list of South Indian thrillers that you shouldn't miss!

7 South Indian movies with a nail-biting plot:

Ratsasan – Disney+ Hotstar

Advertisment

Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul, Saravanan, Ammu Abhirami, Kaali Venkat, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, and Ramdoss.

This gripping murder mystery follows Arun, a young man who dreams of becoming a filmmaker. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, he ends up joining the police force. Soon, he finds himself in the middle of a chilling case, tracking down a serial killer who targets schoolgirls.

Also read: 'What… coming so early?' Netizens question Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon OTT release

Advertisment

HIT: The Second Case – Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Suhas and Rao Ramesh.

The second installment in the HIT universe follows Krishna Dev, aka KD, a laid-back police officer investigating a gruesome murder. As he delves deeper into the case, shocking revelations come to light, making this thriller an intense watch.

Also read: Loved Fight Club? Here are 8 mind-bending movies that will blow your mind | OTT watch

Anjaam Pathira – Disney+ Hotstar

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Unnimaya Prasad, Jinu Joseph and Abhiram Radhakrishnan.

Another compelling crime drama, Anjaam Pathira revolves around Anwar Hussain, a consultant criminologist assisting the Kerala Police in solving a chilling serial killer case. The gripping narrative and suspenseful moments will keep you engaged throughout.

Also read: Beyond Pushpa! Must-watch South Indian action thrillers – Here’s where to stream them

Thadam – Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Arun Vijay, Vidya Pradeep, Tanya Hope, and Smruthi Venkat.

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, this Tamil crime thriller presents a murder mystery involving two identical-looking suspects. As the investigation unfolds, unexpected twists and turns will keep you guessing till the end. The film was later remade in Hindi as Gumraah.

Also read: New romance? Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas spotted again in London

Vikram Vedha - Jio Hotstar

Cast: R. Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, Kathir, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Prem, Achyuth Kumar, Hareesh Peradi and Vivek Prasanna

Inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi, the narrative of the movie revolves around an honourable police officer and Vedha, a gangster.

Drishyam – Amazon Prime

Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique and Kalabhavan Shajohn.

The whodunit thriller Drishyam is the story of a common man, who is living a happy life with his wife and two daughters. However, his life goes upside down when his daughter accidentally kills a teenage boy. How Vijay will save his family makes the rest of the story.