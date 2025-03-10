With an adrenaline rush, a mysterious plot, a gripping storyline, and prolific performances, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is one of the most-loved action thrillers in Indian cinema.

Directed by ace filmmaker Sukumar, this action drama, one of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema, revolves around Pushpa Raj, a red sandalwood smuggler. While the first part depicted Pushpa’s struggles, the second showcased his rise as the head of a powerful syndicate involved in the illegal red sandalwood trade. The film has received widespread praise for its cinematography, screenplay, and over-the-top action sequences.

If you loved Pushpa, here are a few South Indian action thrillers you must watch:

Jagame Thandhiram - Netflix

Starring Dhanush, this crime drama follows Suruli, a gangster from Madurai, who is hired by Peter, a London-based crime lord, to eliminate his rival, Sivadoss.

Cast: Dhanush, James Cosmo, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Kalaiyarasan.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire - Netflix

Set in the fictional town of Khansaar, this movie tells the story of two inseparable childhood friends, Deva (Prabhas) and Varadharaja Mannaar (Prithviraj). Years later, Deva returns to the city for his friend, only to find himself caught in an epic clash.

Cast: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, and Sriya Reddy.

RRR - Netflix

SS Rajamouli's film is a visually stunning movie packed with intense fights. Set in the pre-independence era, the movie revolves around two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who together fight against Britishers during their rule in India.

Cast: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt.

Vikram Vedha - Amazon Prime Video

This neo-noir acting thriller revolves around a notorious gangster and an honest police officer. After voluntarily surrendering himself, the gangster Vedha tells Vikram three stories and changes his perceptions of good and evil.

Cast: R. Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, Kathir, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Kaithi - Disney+ Hotstar

This Tamil drama revolves around Dilli, a convicted criminal who is out on parole to meet his daughter. However, he gets on a rollercoaster ride as he has been embroiled in a drug case that has been framed against him. How he will meet his family makes the rest of the story.

The Greatest of All Time - Netflix

Packed with action and drama, this spy-action thriller follows a retired agent who has settled into a quiet life. However, he is called back for a critical mission that changes everything.

Cast: Vijay, Prashanth, and Prabhu Deva.