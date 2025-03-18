The entire week is packed with binge-worthy titles that explore a variety of themes and plots. If we look at the movies and shows coming on streaming platforms, there is the Oscar-winning movie Anora, which won five Academy Awards this year. Another anticipated release that is creating a lot of buzz is a crime thriller Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.

To help you find something to watch, we have curated a list of shows and movies for you to enjoy this week.

Big OTT releases of this week (March 17 to 23rd March)

Anora

Streaming on - Jio Hotstar

The Oscar-winning film tells the story of a young Brooklyn stripper, who meets a Russian oligarch's son. The supporting cast includes Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, Darya Ekamasova, and Aleksei Serebryakov.

Sky Force

Streaming on - Amazon Prime

Starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, this patriotic drama is based on the true story of the late Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, who died during a strike mission in Pakistan in 1965.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Streaming on - Netflix

The standalone sequel to Pandey's series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, this show will see cop Arjun Maitra against Kolkata’s feared don Bagha. The show stars Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Chitrangada Singh in leading roles.

Revelations

Streaming on - Netflix

This South Korean thriller film directed by Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan) revolves around a detective, who is haunted by visions of her dead sister and a pastor who believes punishing the culprit behind a missing-person case is his divine mission. The movie stars Ryu Jun-yeol, Shin Hyun-been, and Shin Min-jae.

Dragon

Streaming on - Netflix

After a successful run at the theatres, the coming-of-age comedy-drama is set to release on Netflix. Starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Anupama Parameswaran, the plot of the film revolves around D Ragavan, a student who has become a college dropout after failing in 40 subjects.

Despite this setback, he secures a high-paying job. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when his former principal suddenly appears, asking him to clear his exams.