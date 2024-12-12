New Delhi

Days after tying the knot in Hyderabad, actor Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala made their first appearance together as a married couple at filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding in Mumbai on Wednesday. Sobhita has shared a close equation with Anurag Kashyap ever since she worked with him in Raman Raghav 2.0.

Several paparazzi accounts shared videos of the newlyweds walking the red carpet and posing together. While Sobhita wore a shimmery salvar suit with her hair tied in a bun, Chaitanya looked dapper in a black bandhgala. The couple smiled and posed for the cameras before entering the venue.

Sobhita was also part of Anurag Kashyap's Netflix India's 2020 horror anthology Ghost Stories. Sobhita also played the female lead in Geetu Mohandas' 2019 Malayalam action thriller Moothon, which was co-produced by Anurag.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4 in Hyderabad in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The ceremony was held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members.

Sobhita opted for a gold Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari for the special occasion, honouring her cultural roots. She elevated her look with temple jewellery. Chaitanya also looked handsome in a traditional white outfit.

On Wednesday, Anurag's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap married her longtime partner Shane Gregoire in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The couple looked stunning as they exchanged vows in front of close family and friends. Aaliyah and Shane had got engaged in a private ceremony in Mumbai in 2023.