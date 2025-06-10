/OTT Releases this week (June 9 to 15): Shows and movies releasing on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Published: Jun 10, 2025, 16:07 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 16:07 IST
From Karan Johar's much-anticipated series, The Traitors, to the action-packed drama Rana Naidu, here's a full-list of shows and movies set to release this week on OTT platforms.
(Photograph:X)
OTT Releases This Week
A new week brings an exciting lineup of shows and movies set to release on OTT platforms! Among the highlights are Karan Johar's much-anticipated series, The Traitors, and the action-packed drama featuring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh, Rana Naidu, along with several other thrilling titles. Check the full list of shows premiering this week!
(Photograph:Amazon Prime)
The Traitors
Karan Johar will come back to your screens this week with a new show The Traitors. Packed with well-known stars, this is an Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed thrilling show that will see 20 players competing for Rs 1 crore. ''Hidden amongst the innocent players are the traitors who are out to murder each night. In this ruthless game, trust is rare and betrayal is everywhere,'' reads the synopsis. The show will release on June 12 on Prime video
(Photograph:X)
Snow White
Directed by Marc Webb, the movie starring Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler is a live-action reimagining of Walt Disney's 1937 animated film. Set to release on June 11, 2025, on Jio Hotstar in India, the movie re-tells the story of the princess, who is on the run to save her life from her stepmother, the Evil Queen. However, she returns along with seven dwarfs and a group of rebels.
(Photograph:X)
Padakkalam
The Malayalam movie, Padakkalam, has made its digital debut on JioHotstar. Starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Sharaf U, the fantasy drama revolves around a professor, Ranjith and a student, Shaji, when the chaos ensues between them after their body gets accidentally swapped.
(Photograph:Netflix)
Rana Naidu Season 2
This time, Rana will not only fight the goons, but his own emotions along with a thrilling family drama. Starring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh, the new season will have Arjun Rampal as the villain as things get more messier. The new season also stars Surveen Chawla, Kriti Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dino Morea. Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on June 13.
(Photograph:X)
Eleven
Helmed by Lokkesh Ajls, the Naveen Chandra-starrer movie was released in theatres on May 16. After earning decent reviews, the movie will arrive on streaming platform on Tentkotta. The gripping drama revolves around the life of a brave and intelligent officer, who has not lost a single case in his life. However, he's left confused after not being able to solve the case involving a serial killer.
(Photograph:X)
(Photograph:X)
Alappuzha Gymkhana
Directed by Khalid Rahman, the comedy drama revolves around the group of youngsters, who are aiming to join a college through the sports quota. And the boxing is the game they have chosen to get the admission. The movie will release on Sony LIV on June 13.