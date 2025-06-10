/OTT Releases this week (June 9 to 15): Shows and movies releasing on Netflix, Prime Video and more

(Photograph: Amazon Prime )

The Traitors

Karan Johar will come back to your screens this week with a new show The Traitors. Packed with well-known stars, this is an Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed thrilling show that will see 20 players competing for Rs 1 crore. ''Hidden amongst the innocent players are the traitors who are out to murder each night. In this ruthless game, trust is rare and betrayal is everywhere,'' reads the synopsis. The show will release on June 12 on Prime video