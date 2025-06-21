/Chris Pratt birthday special: From Bride Wars to Guardians of Galaxy, 7 roles played by Marvel star

Chris Pratt came to prominence with his small screen roles in Bright Abbott in Everwood. Let's check out a few of the popular movies he has been part of.
American actor Chris Pratt is best known for his roles in comedic and action-oriented films, including Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World franchise. Here are some of the best pieces of Chris Pratt.
Bride Wars is a story about Emma and Olivia's friendship of many years, which is put to the test when they both end up scheduling their wedding on the same day. They refuse to adjust and make plans to sabotage each other's weddings. Directed by Gary Winick, the film also features Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway, Steve Howey, Candice Bergen, and Kristen Johnston among others.
Moneyball is the story of Oakland Athletics general manager Billy Beane, who decides to challenge the old-school selection methods. He sets off to assemble a baseball team using an innovative computer-generated analysis. Directed by Bennett Miller, the film also features Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, Robin Wright, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Nick Porrazzo among others.
Zero Dark Thirty is about a CIA analyst and her team is on a mission to track an infamous terrorist leader responsible for the 11 September attacks in the USA. Over time, they carry out operations to tackle him and his gang. Helmed by Kathryn Bigelow, the film stars Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke, Joel Edgerton, Kyle Chandler, and James Gandolfini among others.
Passengers is about Jim, who is on a voyage on a distant planet. But, chaos ensues when his hypersleep pod malfunctions which wakes him up. So, he and his fellow passenger must work together to prevent their spaceship from meeting with a disaster. Directed by Morten Tyldum, the film stars Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Sheen, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Spaihts, and Andy Garcia among others.
Chris Pratt has not only acted in the films but has also given voice-over for renowned comic cartoon movies as well. Garfield is about an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, a scruffy street cat, Garfield is forced to leave his perfectly pampered life to take part in a high-stakes heist. And an incredible outdoor adventure begins. Directed by Mark Dindal, the cast also includes Snoop Dogg, Angus Cloud, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhymes, and Brett Goldstein among others.
Guardians of the Galaxy is the story of a bunch of skilled criminals led by brash adventurer Peter Quill who join hands to fight a villain named Ronan the Accuser who wants to control the universe with the help of a mystical orb. Directed by James Gunn, the film also features Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillan among others. Apart from this film, he has also been part of three other Marvel movies, ie, Thor: Love and Thunder, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.
Jurassic World tells the story of how a theme park showcasing genetically engineered dinosaurs turns into a nightmare for its tourists when one of the dinosaurs escapes its enclosure. An ex-military animal expert steps up to save the day. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the film also stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Nick Robinson, Katie McGrath, Irrfan Khan, and Ty Simpkins. In this franchise, he has also been part of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World: Dominion.