/F1 London premiere: Tom Cruise makes surprise appearance, reunite after 24 years

Brad Pitt's much-anticipated sports drama F1's release is just a few days away and makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote it. The film's premiere which took place in London is now the hot topic of the discussion as Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance at the event. Several pictures and videos of the duo's bromance have gone viral on social media. Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, the Hollywood's powerful reunion after 24 years has made every fan nostalgic.

Reunion of Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt at F1 premiere, video go viral

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise greeted each other with smiles and posed for photos on the red carpet. Brad was spotted in a green double suit with a buzz cut and sunglasses while Tom Cruise was looking dapper in a dark gray suit accessorized with sunglasses.

After the video of the duo exploded online, soon fans went into a frenzy. One user wrote, "Didn't expect to see the two of them together". Another user wrote, "Hollywood bromance alert1 Two legends, epic moment". "Great, now I'm gonna have to watch Interview with a Vampire again". For the unversed, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt starred together in the 1994 film Interview with a Vampire.

All about Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise's film Interview with a Vampire

Interview with a Vampire tells the story of Louis losing his will to live after his wife dies along with their child during labor. Lestat de Lioncourt, a vampire, takes a liking to Louise and turns him into a creature of the night.

Helmed by Neil Jordan, the film also features Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, Antonio Banderas, Thandie Newton, Stephen Rea, Indra Ova, and Domiziana Giordano among others. It is based on Anne Rice's 1976 novel of the same name. The horror film also received two Oscar nominations for Best Art Direction and Best Original Score, while Kirsten Dunst was nominated for a Golden Globe for the Best Supporting Actress category.