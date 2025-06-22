LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Hollywood
  • /Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025: Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, SZA win big, Complete winners list

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025: Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, SZA win big, Complete winners list

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 20:27 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 20:27 IST
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025: Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, SZA win big, Complete winners list

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025 Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

This year's Kids' Choice Awards, hosted by Tyla had performances from girl group Katseye and mgk. An encore representation of Despicable Me 3 was led into the ceremony.

The 38th Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards ceremony was heled on June 21 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California with Tyla as the host. It aired live on Nickelodeon and in a domestic simulcast with several other Paramount global networks and broadcast live or tape delayed across all of Nickelodeon's international networks. Celebrities including Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande among others won big at the ceremony. Let's check out the complete winner list.

Full winner list

The current pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter have emerged as the biggest winner of the night, while Ariana Grande bagged award for her portrayal of Glinda in the movie Wicked. SZA won award for her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar for Luther which topped the Hot 100 for 13 weeks, as per reports.

TELEVISION:

Favorite Kids’ TV Show: The Thundermans: Undercover

Favorite Male TV Star (KIDS): Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)

Favorite Female TV Star (KIDS): Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)

Favorite Family TV Show: XO, Kitty

Favorite Male TV Star (FAMILY): Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz, Cobra Kai)

Favorite Female TV Star (FAMILY): Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)

Favorite Reality TV Show: America’s Got Talent

Favorite Cartoon: SpongeBob SquarePants

FILM:

Favorite Movie: Wicked

Favorite Movie Actor: Jack Black (Steve, A Minecraft Movie)

Favorite Movie Actress: Ariana Grande (Glinda, Wicked)

Favorite Animated Movie: Inside Out 2

Favorite Male Animated Voice From a Movie: Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana 2)

Favorite Female Animated Voice From a Movie: Auli’i Cravalho (Moana, Moana 2)

Favorite Villain: Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)

Favorite Butt-Kicker: Emma Myers (Natalie, A Minecraft Movie)

MUSIC:

Favorite Female Artist: SZA

Favorite Male Artist: Bruno Mars

Favorite Music Group: Stray Kids

Favorite Song: “Taste” – Sabrina Carpenter

Favorite Music Collaboration: “luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Favorite Female Breakout Artist: Sabrina Carpenter

Favorite Male Breakout Artist: Benson Boone

Favorite Album: Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

Favorite Global Music Star: Africa: Tyla

Favorite Song from a Movie: “Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo (ft. Ariana Grande) (Wicked)

Favorite VIRAL SONG: “Bluest Flame” – Selena Gomez, benny blanco

OTHER CATEGORIES:

Favorite Female Sports Star: Simone Biles

Favorite Male Sports Star: LeBron James

Favorite Male Creator: MrBeast

Favorite Female Creator: Salish Matter

Favorite Gamer: IShowSpeed

FAN Favorite Kids’ Creator: Ms. Rachel

Favorite Podcast: LOL Podcast

Trending Topics