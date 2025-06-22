/Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025: Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, SZA win big, Complete winners list

This year's Kids' Choice Awards, hosted by Tyla had performances from girl group Katseye and mgk. An encore representation of Despicable Me 3 was led into the ceremony.
The 38th Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards ceremony was heled on June 21 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California with Tyla as the host. It aired live on Nickelodeon and in a domestic simulcast with several other Paramount global networks and broadcast live or tape delayed across all of Nickelodeon's international networks. Celebrities including Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande among others won big at the ceremony. Let's check out the complete winner list.
The current pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter have emerged as the biggest winner of the night, while Ariana Grande bagged award for her portrayal of Glinda in the movie Wicked. SZA won award for her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar for Luther which topped the Hot 100 for 13 weeks, as per reports.
TELEVISION:
Favorite Kids’ TV Show: The Thundermans: Undercover
Favorite Male TV Star (KIDS): Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)
Favorite Female TV Star (KIDS): Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)
Favorite Family TV Show: XO, Kitty
Favorite Male TV Star (FAMILY): Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz, Cobra Kai)
Favorite Female TV Star (FAMILY): Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)
Favorite Reality TV Show: America’s Got Talent
Favorite Cartoon: SpongeBob SquarePants
FILM:
Favorite Movie: Wicked
Favorite Movie Actor: Jack Black (Steve, A Minecraft Movie)
Favorite Movie Actress: Ariana Grande (Glinda, Wicked)
Favorite Animated Movie: Inside Out 2
Favorite Male Animated Voice From a Movie: Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana 2)
Favorite Female Animated Voice From a Movie: Auli’i Cravalho (Moana, Moana 2)
Favorite Villain: Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
Favorite Butt-Kicker: Emma Myers (Natalie, A Minecraft Movie)
MUSIC:
Favorite Female Artist: SZA
Favorite Male Artist: Bruno Mars
Favorite Music Group: Stray Kids
Favorite Song: “Taste” – Sabrina Carpenter
Favorite Music Collaboration: “luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
Favorite Female Breakout Artist: Sabrina Carpenter
Favorite Male Breakout Artist: Benson Boone
Favorite Album: Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
Favorite Global Music Star: Africa: Tyla
Favorite Song from a Movie: “Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo (ft. Ariana Grande) (Wicked)
Favorite VIRAL SONG: “Bluest Flame” – Selena Gomez, benny blanco
OTHER CATEGORIES:
Favorite Female Sports Star: Simone Biles
Favorite Male Sports Star: LeBron James
Favorite Male Creator: MrBeast
Favorite Female Creator: Salish Matter
Favorite Gamer: IShowSpeed
FAN Favorite Kids’ Creator: Ms. Rachel
Favorite Podcast: LOL Podcast