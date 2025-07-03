/Priyanka Chopra steals the limelight in an all-white look as she attends Wimbledon 2025 with husband Nick Jonas

India's very own Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra, aced an all-white look at the ongoing Wimbledon Championship on July 2. Chopra was seen taking the stand in a white shirtdress with her husband, musician Nick Jonas. The couple made a chic appearance in the Royal Box at Centre Court during a match.

Priyanka and Nick at Wimbledon 2025

Chopra rocked the Wimbledon tennis championship event in an elegant look. The actress wore a flowy, white halter-neck summer dress for the day. The dress is a collection from Ralph Lauren, the same designer who made her beautiful wedding dress in 2018. The chic dress that PC wore was a sleeveless, high-neckline silhouette, nipped-in waistline, backless design paired with an A-line skirt having side pockets.

She wore her hair with curtain bangs in a centre parting, framing her face, giving her a classy look. Chopra adorned the style effortlessly with accessories from Bvlgari and statement earrings.



Her husband Nick Jonas complemented her style. Nick was seen in a double-breasted blue suit paired with off-white pants. He completed the look with a blazer, featuring a tie and a light blue shirt with white collars and black Chelsea boots.



The star couple was also seen packing in some PDA atthe All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as they watched the match.



A night earlier, Priyanka and Nick were seen at a screening of Heads of State, an upcoming thriller that stars Chopra alongside Idris Elba and Jack Quaid.



With the perfect, chic white look, the couple gained massive applause from their fans.