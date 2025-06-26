33 years of SRK : From Rahul Mehra to Kabir Khan to Raj Malhotra, 8 unforgettable SRK roles,revisited

SRK’s chilling portrayal of an obsessive lover turned stalker made “I love you, K-k-k-Kiran” unforgettable. It was bold, dark, and marked a turning point for anti-heroes in Hindi cinema.
The ultimate lover boy, charming, cheeky, yet deeply rooted in Indian values. Raj became every generation’s dream man and helped define romance in Bollywood for decades.
Elegance, pain, and quiet rebellion, Rahul Raichand was the emotionally torn son who carried the film’s heart. SRK made melodrama magnetic.
With a smile masking deep sorrow, Aman taught audiences to live and love fearlessly. SRK's layered character here remains one of his most moving performances.
In this Indo-Pak love saga, Khan embodied timeless sacrifice with grace. Veer’s devotion made the film an eternal ode to cross-border love.
He brought style and danger in equal measure, making Don not just a criminal mastermind, but an icon of cool and cunning.
As a man with Asperger’s syndrome navigating a post-9/11 world, SRK delivered a sensitive, globally lauded performance, proving his dramatic prowess.
From disgraced player to inspiring coach, Kabir was all grit and redemption. With "Sattar minute," SRK delivered one of the most powerful monologues in sports film history.