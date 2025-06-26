33 years of SRK : From Rahul Mehra to Kabir Khan to Raj Malhotra, 8 unforgettable SRK roles,revisited

Jun 26, 2025, 18:25 IST

Achu Krishnan J R

Global icon Shah Rukh Khan has ruled Indian cinema for over three decades, not just with his stardom, but with roles that shifted narratives, broke stereotypes, and left a cultural imprint. As he marks 33 years in the industry, we revisit 8 unforgettable characters that shaped cinematic legacy and proved why he’s rightfully called the King of Bollywood.

Rahul Mehra – Darr (1993)

  SRK’s chilling portrayal of an obsessive lover turned stalker made “I love you, K-k-k-Kiran” unforgettable. It was bold, dark, and marked a turning point for anti-heroes in Hindi cinema.

Raj Malhotra – Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

The ultimate lover boy, charming, cheeky, yet deeply rooted in Indian values. Raj became every generation’s dream man and helped define romance in Bollywood for decades.

Rahul Raichand – Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Elegance, pain, and quiet rebellion, Rahul Raichand was the emotionally torn son who carried the film’s heart. SRK made melodrama magnetic.

Aman Mathur – Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003

With a smile masking deep sorrow, Aman taught audiences to live and love fearlessly. SRK's layered character here remains one of his most moving performances.

Veer Pratap Singh – Veer-Zaara (2004)

 In this Indo-Pak love saga, Khan embodied timeless sacrifice with grace. Veer’s devotion made the film an eternal ode to cross-border love.

Don / Vijay – Don series (2006, 2011)

He brought style and danger in equal measure, making Don not just a criminal mastermind, but an icon of cool and cunning.

Rizwan Khan – My Name is Khan (2010) 

As a man with Asperger’s syndrome navigating a post-9/11 world, SRK delivered a sensitive, globally lauded performance, proving his dramatic prowess.

Kabir Khan – Chak De! India (2007)

From disgraced player to inspiring coach, Kabir was all grit and redemption. With "Sattar minute," SRK delivered one of the most powerful monologues in sports film history.

