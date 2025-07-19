/Shah Rukh Khan suffers injury on the set of upcoming film King, advised one-month rest: Report

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next project, King, which is the most anticipated movie. Fans are eagerly waiting for it. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, this film will have a star-studded cast. However, fans might have to wait a little bit longer. According to report, Shah Rukh Khan has suffered an injury on the sets of the film.

More details about Shah Rukh Khan's injury

A report from Bollywood Hungama has quoted that while Shah Rukh Khan was filming an intense action scene at Golden Tobacco Studio in Mumbai for his film King, he suffered an injury during this time. However, the exact details about the injury and how it was caused have been kept under wraps.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan, along with his team, has travelled to the US for urgent medical attention; however, it has not been deemed serious, just sort of a muscular injury. The sources have revealed that the Jawan actor has been advised to complete a month's rest. Now, the filming of King will resume from September or October, as per the report.

What do we know about King?

King will star Shah Rukh in the lead role. The cast reportedly includes Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma.

While Suhana Khan, who made her acting debut in the 2023 Netflix film Archies, helmed by Zoya Akhtar, will be starring opposite her father. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas in 2026.