/Aamir Khan was FIRED from this film that made Shah Rukh Khan a superstar

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are two superstars of Indian cinema. They both made their acting debuts around the same time in the late '80s and have risen to stardom together. Throughout their careers, they've experienced hits, flops, and critically acclaimed roles that have defined their work. In the initial days of their career, Aamir won hearts with his soft-boy charm in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, while SRK surprised audiences with his standout villainous roles. One of his best on-screen performances to date is in Yash Chopra's film Darr. Interestingly, before Shah Rukh landed the role of Mehra, Aamir was the first choice for it. However, for some reason, the role went to Shah Rukh - he got his breakthrough and the world got the evergreen ''K.k..k..Kiran.''



Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan: The curious case of Darr



For the longest time, it has been said that Khan was the one who said no to the film that catapulted Shah Rukh to stardom. But Aamir had clarified that he was fired from the film.



In a conversation with Zoom, Khan revealed that he didn't say no to Darr. Although he was fired due to his demand for joint narration.

“I didn't say no to Darr. I said yes, but I was fired from the film because I wanted a joint narration. There were two actors, and I've this principle that if there are two actors, then the director should give a joint narration,” The Sitaare Zameen Main actor said.



He added, “Yash ji did not want to do that, so he fired me. Everyone has their own way of working. I think when two people are working together, they should listen to the narration together, so we can work together as a team. They should all listen to the film together. That didn't happen in Darr, so I was fired. I was removed from Darr.”



Directed by Yash Chopra, the psychological thriller revolves around Rahul Mehra (Shah Rukh), who is obsessed with his classmate Kiran (Juhi Chawla), and tries to create hurdles for her, her fiance Sunil (Sunny Deol) and their families. Released in 1993, the movie was a huge hit.

For the unversed, it also marked the start of Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Chopra's remarkable partnership as actor and director.

