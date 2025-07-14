/Remembering B Saroja Devi: Five Hindi films that the veteran actress featured in

Owing to her success in Kannada and Tamil films, Saroja Devi was also offered movies in Bombay. The actress made her debut in Hindi films with Paigham in 19859. Directed by Vasan, the film starred Dilip Kumar, Vyjayanthimala, Rajkumar, and Saroja Devi along with Johny Walker. The film narrates the story of a family of a widowed lady and her two sons and a daughter. The film was later remade in Tamil as Irumbu Thirai by Vasan, with Vyjayanthimala and Saroja Devi reprising their roles.