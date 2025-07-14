/Remembering B Saroja Devi: Five Hindi films that the veteran actress featured in

In a career spanning over seven decades, B Saroja Devi appeared in 200 movies across Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi Cinema. While she was a well known name in south Indian films, she also made a mark in Hindi films. Here are 5 memorable films that she was a part of.
Iconic Indian star B Saroja Devi is no more. The veteran actress died at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, on July 14 due to age-related illnesses. Saroja Devi was considered as the first female superstar of Kannada films and was given the title ‘Abhinaya Saraswathi’. In a career spanning over seven decades, the actress appeared in 200 movies across Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi Cinema. While she was a well-known name in South Indian films, she also made a mark in Hindi films.
Owing to her success in Kannada and Tamil films, Saroja Devi was also offered movies in Bombay. The actress made her debut in Hindi films with Paigham in 19859. Directed by Vasan, the film starred Dilip Kumar, Vyjayanthimala, Rajkumar, and Saroja Devi along with Johny Walker. The film narrates the story of a family of a widowed lady and her two sons and a daughter. The film was later remade in Tamil as Irumbu Thirai by Vasan, with Vyjayanthimala and Saroja Devi reprising their roles.
Featuring Rajendra Kumar and Saroja Devi, the film was a remake of the Telugu film called Illarikam, which talked of love and marriage amid class divide. The film was helmed by T Prakash Rao and released in 1961.
Saroja Devi worked with Shammi Kapoor in this film, which was a love story. The film was helmed by BS Ranga and released in 1963. The film also featured Shammi Kapoor’s father, veteran actor Prithviraj Kapoor ,who played his father on screen as well.
Directed by S Banerjee, the film marked Saroja Devi’s second collaboration with Shammi Kapoor. Released in 1966, the film was a love story and a family drama with Saroja Devi playing a strong-headed girl who does not want to marry a rich man even though her family wants her to settle down.