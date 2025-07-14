/Farhan Akhtar's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to re-release in theatres in July, check date inside



Farhan Akhtar's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is set for a re-release. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the critically acclaimed movie is a biopic of athlete Milkha Singh. Originally released in 2013, the movie will again hit the theatres across India in July.



Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a new addition to the bunch of movies and classics that have been re-released. In the recent two years, the trend of Bollywood movies re-releasing in theatres has gained momentum, with audiences enthusiastically returning to cinemas to watch timeless films on the big screen.

When is Farhan Akhtar's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag re-releasing?

Akhtar-starrer biopic on athlete Milkha Singh is set to return to the theatres on July 18. Sharing the poster of the movie, ''The legend runs again!Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is returning to the big screen. Relive the inspiring journey of the Flying Sikh with our Curated Shows! 🎬✨#BhaagMilkhaBhaag re-releasing at PVR INOX on July 18!''

Filmmaker Mehra calls the film “a tribute to the indomitable spirit of a man who turned pain into purpose.”



Meanwhile, Farhan says Milkha Singh was “one of the most transformative journeys of my life.”



“Bhaag Milkha Bhaag has been one of the most transformative journeys of my life. Portraying Milkha Singh—a man whose story is etched in the soul of our nation—was both an honour and a responsibility. I’m grateful that audiences will get the chance to experience the film once again on the big screen, where its emotion, scale, and spirit truly come alive,” said Akhtar.



In the movie, Akhtar plays the role of Milkha Singh, one of his career-defining performances.



The movie tells Singh's journey from scratch to becoming one of India's most celebrated athletes, fondly known as the 'Flying Singh.''

Apart from Akhtar, the movie stars Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta and Prakash Raj in key roles.