How to Train Your Dragon to F1: The highest-rated movies of 2025 on IMDb (so far)

The first half of 2025 has given an interesting slate of films across genres, with gripping performances and intriguing stories. While the world is still waiting for that one blockbuster, the movie that has been released has garnered positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. From Tom Cruise's enigmatic Mission: Impossible to a live-action dragon tale, here are the highest-rated movies of 2025 on IMDb, so far.
IMDb rating: 8.1
The live-action remake of the 2010 animated movie of the same name is revered as visually stunning and emotionally profound. Based on a 2003 novel, the film revolves around the heartfelt friendship between Hiccup, a Viking, and a dragon named Toothless. It stars Mason Thames, Nico Parker, and Gerard Butler.
IMDb rating: 7.9
IMDb rating: 7.8
The vibrant movie revolves around K-pop stars Rumi (Cho), Mira (Hong) and Zoey (Yoo), who are secret demon hunters and protect the world from the demons and the Saja Boys, who are secretly demons. The voice cast: Arden Cho, May Hong, Yoo Ji-young, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Byung-hun
IMDb rating: 7.7
Based on the novella of the same name by Stephen King, the life-affirming story of an ordinary man, Charles Krantz and a unique take on his life. The movie stars Tom Hiddleston, Jacob Tremblay, Benjamin Pajak, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Mark Hamill.
IMDb rating: 7.7
Directed by Ryan Coogler, one of the best movies of the year (so far). The movie revolves around twin brothers, Elijah “Smoke” Moore and Elias “Stack” Moore, who return to their hometown in the hope of a fresh start, unaware of a threat that is waiting.
IMDb rating: 7.5
The animated anthology and a fantastic addition to the Predator universe. The movie follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history.
IMDb rating: 7.4
Tom Cruise made his return as Ethan Hunt in the 8th and presumably the final in the series, Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning. The movie picks up from where Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One ended, with Hunt and his team continuing their fight against AI to save the world.