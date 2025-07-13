/Waiting for Dhadak 2? 7 must-watch films that explore themes of societal pressures and family conflict

Similar to Dhadak 2, few of these movies explore intense love stories set against societal backdrops and often feature tragic elements. Check out the list of the 7 similar films.
As Dhadak 2 is scheduled to release in theatres next month, here are similar films you can binge-watch while waiting, which are based on the themes of forbidden love, social commentary, and passionate romance.
It is about the story of Kundan, who finds that his childhood love, Zoya, likes someone from her community, so he decides to forget about her. However, when he realises she is lying about her fiancé's religion, he goes berserk. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film features Sonam Kapoor, Dhanush, Abhay Deol, Swara Bhaskar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra among others. It is available on Zee5 and Amazon Prime Video.
It tells the story of Parma Chauhan and Zoya Qureshi, who are two rebellious individuals belonging to two rival political families. When they fall in love, their families set out to kill them. Directed by Habib Faisal, it stars Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Charu Rastogi, Ankit Kakar, and Aftab Khan among others. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Laila Majnu is about the story of two lovers, Qais and Laila, from Kashmir, who are unable to unite as they face opposition from their families. However, when fate intervenes, Laila gets married to another guy while Qais goes to London. Directed by Sajid Ali, the film features Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Sahiba Bali, and Sumit Kaul among others. It is available to watch on Netflix.
It is about a young man who is born under an unlucky star and married to a tree first to ward off bad luck before marrying his fiancée. He is astounded when a spirit starts following him, calling him her husband. Directed by Anshai Lal, the film stars Anushka Sharma, Suraj Sharma, and Abhishek Banerjee among others. It is available on JioStar
It follows the story of city boy Ram, who falls in love with village belle Sona, who has been raised by her brother, Raghuveer. However, when his mother insults Sona, Raghuveer asks Ram to prove himself worthy of marrying Sona. Helmed by Boishali Sinha, it stars Girish Kumar, Shruti Haasan, Sonu Sood, Vinod Khanna, and Poonam Dhillon among others. It is currently available on Amazon Prime Video.
Luka Chuppi is the romantic story of Guddu, a reporter, who falls in love with Rashmi and they begin a live-in relationship. However, their life turns chaotic when their families assume that they have eloped. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film stars Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Vinay Pathak among others.
It tells the story of a shy boy, Mudit, who manages to woo Sugandha, and the two decide to get married. However, before the wedding, their relationship undergoes a setback as they discover his erectile dysfunction.