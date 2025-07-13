/Waiting for Dhadak 2? 7 must-watch films that explore themes of societal pressures and family conflict

It is about the story of Kundan, who finds that his childhood love, Zoya, likes someone from her community, so he decides to forget about her. However, when he realises she is lying about her fiancé's religion, he goes berserk. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film features Sonam Kapoor, Dhanush, Abhay Deol, Swara Bhaskar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra among others. It is available on Zee5 and Amazon Prime Video.