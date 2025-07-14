LOGIN
Before Family Man 3 releases, watch these 7 Manoj Bajpayee movies and TV show on Netflix, Prime and more

Published: Jul 14, 2025, 14:10 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 14:10 IST

Before The Family Man 3 lands on OTT, revisit some of the best performances of Manoj Bajpayee and refresh the actor's gripping roles on platforms like Netflix and Prime video.

The Family Man 3
1 / 8
(Photograph: Instagram/ thefamilymanamazon)

The Family Man 3

Streaming on: Prime Video

The highly anticipated season of The Family Man is officially announced and fans are eagerly waiting for Srikant Tiwari to return. With the first teaser poster of season 3 being revealed, the series is set to win the hearts of its audiences once again.

Satya (1998)
2 / 8
(Photograph: X/ filmhistorypics)

Satya (1998)

Streaming on: SonyLiv

Manoj Bajpayee's career-defining turn as Bhiku Mhatre in Satya is still remembered. Bajpayee portrayed a young man who came in search of work to Mumbai but got entangled with the underworld. His role is regarded as one of the best in Hindi cinema.

Aligarh (2015)
3 / 8
(Photograph: X/ cinevichaar)

Aligarh (2015)

Streaming on: Prime Video

A courtroom drama based on a true story, Manoj Bajpayee plays the role of Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras, a professor at Aligarh Muslim University. The portrayal of Bajpayee as a homosexual professor was critically acclaimed. The actor played a queer character in the film who struggles with identity after a sting operation.

Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)
4 / 8
(Photograph: X/ thecineprism)

Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)

Streaming on: Prime Video, Netflix

A two-part gangster crime film directed by Anurag Kashyap is probably the best example of Bajpayee's acting skills. His role as Sardar Khan is intense and full of charisma, where he conflicts with coal mining mafia lord Ramadhir Singh ( Tigmanshu Dhulia).

Special 26 (2013)
5 / 8
(Photograph: X/ samthebestest)

Special 26 (2013)

Streaming on: Netflix

A group of con artists rob prominent people as CBI and government officers. As a dogged CBI officer, Manoj Bajpayee shows his best in this true-story heist thriller. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal and Divya Dutta.

Killer Soup (2024)
6 / 8
(Photograph: X/ netflixIndia)

Killer Soup (2024)

Streaming on: Netflix

In this dark comedy thriller, Manoj Bajpayee plays a dual role opposite Konkona Sen Sharma. Bajpayee's impressive performance as a husband and as a lover keeps you hooked in this mysterious thriller.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (2023)
7 / 8
(Photograph: X/ anmoljamwal)

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (2023)

Streaming on: ZEE5

This courtroom thriller follows advocate P.C Solanki, played by Manoj Bajpayee, who takes on high-profile case against a powerful accused man. Bajpayee delivers a subtle yet impactful performance in this real-life-based movie.

Despatch (2024)
8 / 8
(Photograph: X/ taranadarsh)

Despatch (2024)

Streaming on: ZEE5

Directed by Kanu Behl, Despatch dives into the world of investigative journalism. Joy Bag, a crime reporter, portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee thrives to protect print journalism in growing digitization of news. The movie is a perfect watch who want to see Bajpayee in a vivid, character-driven role.

