/Astronomer takes action against Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, refutes all rumours. Here's what it said

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot have been placed on leave pending an investigation, the company has announced. An official statement from Astronomer came over 24 hours after the duo went viral for cuddling at a Coldplay concert in Boston, exposing their affair. Astronomer co-founder and chief product officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO, the company announced. The statement read, "Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability." It added that the Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter, and additional details will be shared soon. The time Astronomer took to release an official statement on the matter led to scamsters taking over the story, releasing a fake apology note from Byron. Reports also suggested that Alyssa Stoddard, Astronomer's Senior Director of People, was the red-faced woman seen along with Byron and Cabot at the venue. However, the company has thwarted both claims, saying that none of their other staff were present at the concert. Also Read: Astronomer cheating scandal: Apology letter by CEO Andy Byron surfaces. Real or fake?

No, Alyssa Stoddard was not at the Coldplay concert

"Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event, and no other employees were in the video. Andy Byron has not put out any statement; reports saying otherwise are all incorrect," it added. It all started when the kiss cam at the Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium near Boston on Wednesday night turned towards the tech CEO and his HR chief. Chris Martin exclaimed, "Look at these two,” believing the jumbotron had caught a romantic moment. However, as soon as Byron and Cabot realised what had happened, they ducked, turning their faces away from the camera. A confused Marti said, “Oh, what? Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy. Holy s**t. I hope we didn’t do something bad." The woman who captured the moment on her phone said that no one knew at the time who they were. But after the video was shared on social media and went viral, the matter exploded. Also Read: 'I win trust of CEOs': Who is Kristin Cabot, Astronomer HR chief caught on Coldplay kiss cam with her boss

Astronomer stories exploded, Google search for company reached an all-time high

Axios reported that more than 22,000 news articles were written about Astronomer and roughly 9,000 about Byron in the past 24 hours, as per Muck Rack data. Google searches for Astronomer reached an all-time high. More than 15 million people read about the scandal, according to Memo. The average readership matched the Diddy trial, Musk-Trump feud and Pope Francis' death. As the internet identified them, Byron and Cabot became an overnight internet sensation. The Astronomer CEO is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, who dropped her last name from her Facebook account after her husband was caught cheating on her. Meanwhile, Kristin is reportedly married to CEO and COO of Privateer Rum, Andrew Cabot. This is her second marriage. Her previous husband was Kenneth Thornby. They filed for divorce in 2018, and it was finalised in 2022, according to Massachusetts court records.

