Is Coldplay banning cameras after Astronomer's CEO alleged affair? Here's what we know

After Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's alleged affair was exposed during Coldplay's July 16 Boston show, an X user claimed that the band would launch a crowd area without cameras during their future performances. The user, using the handle name @MikeBeauvais, uploaded a screenshot of an alleged Coldplay post with the words, “A thoughtful decision by Coldplay.” With more than 6.6 million views, 225K likes, and 13K retweets, the post went viral on X. The post, however, is not true even though it has gone viral.

The doctored screenshot shows that Coldplay did not make such a declaration on their verified X handle on July 17 or at all prior to or subsequent to that date. Andy Byron and the woman he was allegedly having an affair with were on camera during Chris Martin's kiss cam challenge with the crowd.

Another fake tweet of the Byron incident has been made public by the spoof account @DailyNoud. The tweet says that the CEO allegedly sought help from rapper Future after his alleged affair was exposed. Not only did CEO Andy Byron become a news item with his widely circulated video from Wednesday's Coldplay concert, but netizens also noticed the woman he was seen with in the video.

The woman has reportedly been identified as Kristin Cabot, the Chief People Officer of Astronomer and Byron's colleague. Cabot came on board the data-software company last November 2024, following over two decades of experience in the people and culture leadership sector. Cabot was previously married to Kenneth Thornby, but the two announced their divorce in 2018. The divorce was later formally sealed in 2022. Cabot's LinkedIn profile summarises her as a "passionate people leader known for building award-winning cultures from the ground up for fast-growing startups and multinational corporations."