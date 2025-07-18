/‘Turned their lives upside down...’: Woman who shot Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot viral ‘kiss cam’ clip now feels bad - Here’s what she said

A day after the internet was buzzing with the viral video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR executive Kristin Cabot spotted at the Coldplay concert, the woman who filmed the video reacted to it, saying that she feels bad for it now. The creator of the viral moment was unaware that it could become this big, affecting both Byron and Cabot.

28-year-old Grace Springer said that she did not know that the video would go viral and that the couple would go viral over that clip, storming the internet with over 50 million views.

The Coldplay fan, who recorded the video in a fun way during the concert at Gillette Stadium on July 16, expressed that she just thought she caught an interesting reaction to the kiss cam, hence she posted it.

“I just thought I caught an interesting reaction to the kiss cam and decided to post it," Grace Springer said. She added that it makes her feel bad now, that it has turned their lives upside down.

“A part of me feels bad for turning these people’s lives upside down, but play stupid games, win stupid prizes,” Springer said.

Andy Byron, the CEO of data firm Astronomer, was caught with his company's Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot. In the viral video, as Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin spotted that the two got awkward, he called them out.

The ColdplayGate explained

On Wednesday night, an amazing Coldplay night turned into something unimaginable for Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot. Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay, was at the centre stage when the kiss cam game was played on the Gillette Stadium.

In seconds, the camera tilted and was right on Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot. The two are married, but not to each other, which created further chaos and controversy at midnight.

As he realised, Byron immediately dipped from the spot, following which, Cabot also left the frame as they panicked. Martin got the hint and said, “Oh, look at these two. Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy!.