/‘It was wild’: Fans mock Coldplay after band skipped Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot ‘kiss cam’ moment on Instagram post

After the video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Head Kristin Cabot went viral on social media, Coldplay took to Instagram to share highlights from their Boston concert held on Wednesday (July 16). However, what grabbed netizens' attention was not just the glimpse from the event, but people started asking why the band had not posted the most viral moment of the concert.

The comment section of the post was flooded with reactions, with people asking, "Anything else happen at this show?"

One of the users commented, "Nice, did anything else happen?" While another wrote, "I mean I love me some Coldplay… but we can all agree why we’re here?”

A third user jokingly said, "They will probably never listen to Coldplay again", referring to Andy Byron and the company’s HR Head, Kristin Cabot.

One of the users mocked the two, saying, “Coldplay released two new singles that night.” Another user praised the cameraman for the perfect timing, saying, “Everyone here after the affair picture.”

A user also wrote, “I was there- it was wild!! Imagine being caught by Chris Martin?!”

The ColdplayGate explained

On Wednesday night, an amazing Coldplay night turned into something unimaginable for Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot. Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay, was at the centre stage when the kiss cam game was played on the Gillette Stadium.

In seconds, the camera tilted and was right on Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot. The two are married, but not to each other, which created further chaos and controversy at midnight.

As he realised, Byron immediately dipped from the spot, following which, Cabot also left the frame as they panicked. Martin got the hint and said, “Oh, look at these two. Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy!"