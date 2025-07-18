/Astronomer cheating scandal: Apology letter by CEO Andy Byron surfaces. Real or fake?

Andy Byron, the CEO of Astronomer, caught on kiss cam with his HR chief, Kristin Cabot, has become an overnight sensation on social media. Video clips of the two cuddling up, hand-in-hand, at a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts on Wednesday night have gone viral. A letter has emerged on the internet in which Byron seems to be apologising to his wife, his family, and his staff at Astronomer for his actions. It reads, "I want to acknowledge the moment that's been circulating online, and the disappointment it's caused. What was supposed to be a night of music and joy turned into a deeply personal mistake playing out on a very public stage." The statement then mentions a "sincere" apology from the tech CEO. The statement has been shared by a person named Peter Enis, with the handle mentioning that he works at CBS News. Did Andy Byron really issue a statement on the cheating saga he now finds himself embroiled in? Apparently, no. The statement has been flagged as fake by readers. Also Read: 'I win trust of CEOs': Kristin Cabot, Astronomer HR chief caught on Coldplay kiss cam with her boss, once bragged

An apology letter by Andy Byron surfaces

Adding context to the fake letter, a fact-check on the post states that no one with the name Peter Enis works at CBS News. The account was marked as a parody account until a few hours before it posted the statement, and changed it to rake in views and reactions. "Until earlier today, this account was listed as a parody. This changed deliberately to mislead. If you need further proof, Peter Enis's CBS email would be Penis@cbsnews.com." The statement ends with the words, "This is not who I want to be or how I want to represent the company I helped build. I'm taking time to reflect, to take accountability, and to figure out the next steps, personally and professionally. I ask for privacy as I navigate that process." The post also misspells Andy's last name, “Byron”, as “Bryon”. Also Read: Who is Andy Byron? Viral Astronomer CEO exposed having affair with HR Kristin Cabot at Coldplay concert

Coldplay concert exposes high-profile cheating scandal

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin had an extremely lovely reaction when he saw the two on jumbotron. "Look at these two,” he said. However, Kristin Cabot immediately flung her hands to her face and turned away, while Byron ducked. Martin was confused about what was happening. His next words turned out to be true. “Oh, what?" Martin said. "Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy. Holy sh-t. I hope we didn’t do something bad." Byron is a married man and had been caught cheating on his wife in full public view. Cabot and Byron have gone viral on social media and seem to be the only thing everyone is talking about at the moment. Meanwhile, his wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, has reportedly dropped her last name from her Facebook account.