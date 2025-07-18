/Who is Andy Byron? Viral Astronomer CEO exposed having affair with HR Kristin Cabot at Coldplay concert

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught on camera cheating on his wife with his company's HR, Kristin Cabot. But to their misfortune, the saga unfolded in front of the whole wide world! The duo were attending Coldplay’s concert in Boston when the band’s signature “kiss cam” captured them having a moment. Both - already married to other people - quickly pulled away and ducked behind to escape the camera, albeit all was already revealed.

Who is Andy Byron?

According to the LinkedIn profile, Andy Byron is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Astronomer for the last two years. He previously served as President of Lacework from 2019 to 2022, and then briefly served as an advisor to the company. From 2017 to 2019, he served as Cybereason’s Chief Revenue Officer. He also served as Fuze’s president and chief operating officer. He has held positions at Vericenter and BMC Software.

Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and the couple have two children together. She is an educator at the Bancroft School in Massachusetts and currently serves as the Associate Director of Lower School and the Hope Graham Program Admission. The couple has two children together. After the clip went viral, Megan’s social media platforms were flooded with messages as netizens encouraged and supported her. Soon, she removed “Byron” from her name on various social media profiles. She also deactivated her Facebook account.

What is Astronomer?