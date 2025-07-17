/Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s wife drops last name from social media profiles, deactivates account after viral ‘kiss cam’ clip

Following an unexpected moment during Coldplay’s concert in Boston, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s affair was revealed to the public. The band’s signature “kiss cam” captured Byron, who is already married, with his colleague, Kristin Cabot. She is the human resources chief at Astronomer and has held the position for just over nine months. The footage of the moment from the concert has gone viral, resulting in widespread criticism from netizens. Amid the controversy, Byron’s wife has appeared to have dropped the last name from her social media before deactivating her account.

The video became viral after the frontman’s jovial remark, “Oh look at these two.” In the clip, the couple can be seen standing close. When the camera catches them, Byron hastily ducks, while Cabot hides her face. Chris Martin, the band’s lead singer, who was unaware of who they were, says, “Either they're having an affair, or they're very shy.”

Megan Kerrigan Byron, the tech CEO’s wife, has maintained a low public profile since their marriage. She is an educator at the Bancroft School in Massachusetts and currently serves as the Associate Director of Lower School and the Hope Graham Program Admission. The couple has two children together.

After the clip from the Coldplay concert went viral, Megan’s social media platforms were flooded with messages as netizens encouraged and supported her. But now, she has removed “Byron” from her name on various social media profiles, which was quickly noticed by social media users. The change of name suggests the couple may be experiencing marital issues after the controversy. Megan has also deactivated her Facebook account.

In a social media post, a person shares a screenshot of her profile that no longer has her last name. “Andy Byron‘s wife has now dropped her married name on Facebook and left comments open on her Facebook!” the user wrote.

The incident has taken social media by storm as netizens criticise Byron for having an extramarital affair with his colleague and share sympathetic messages for his wife.