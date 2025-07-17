/Exposed by Chris Martin! App Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's 'affair' with Kristin Cabot caught on camera during Coldplay concert

Who would have thought that a Coldplay concert would lead to a revelation of an office romance! Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, accidentally outed a secret affair during his concert. The video went viral, and the couple was soon identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his HR chief, Kristin Cabot. As the camera panned over them, and the image flashed on the big screen, the two frantically tried to hide their faces. The two were initially spotted hugging each other and watching the band play when the camera zoomed in on them.

Chris Martin accidentally catches the CEO with mistress





While interacting with the crowd, Martin pointed out a couple in the audience, unaware that the moment would go viral and lead to speculation about a possible workplace cheating scandal. In the viral clip, Byron, who is already married, was attending the concert alongside his HR chief, Kristin Cabot, on Wednesday in Boston. As the Kiss Cam zoomed on the two, Martin said, "Oh look at these two."



Seconds later as the couple realised they are on camera, the CEO let go of his arm around Cabot and scrouched down to hid ehis face behind the barriers. Meanwhile, the woman turned her back towards the camera in order to hide her face.



Entire Gillette Stadium erupted in laughter as the Yellow singer said, “Oh what... either they're having an affair or they're very shy.”



According to Byron's LinkedIn profile, he has been the CEO of Astronomer, a software development company, since July 2023. Meanwhile, Cabot has held the position of the firm's Chief People Officer, with her LinkedIn profile stating she wins "trust with employees of all levels, from CEOs to managers to assistants".



Internet reacts to the viral clip

The internet erupted with reactions as the clip went viral. A user wrote on X, “Ouch, that’s gonna suck to explain." Another user wrote, "Sorry for the wife but glad they're being exposed and embarrassed."A third user wrote, “HR policies will soon be updated.” Another user wrote, “A Coldplay concert is grounds for divorce on a few levels.”

Wife removes husband's last name