/'I win trust of CEOs': Kristin Cabot, Astronomer HR chief caught on Coldplay kiss cam with her boss, once bragged

Kristin Cabot, the HR chief at Astronomer, is making headlines after she was caught canoodling with the CEO of the company, Andy Byron, on the jumbotron at Coldplay’s show Wednesday night. The exposure has spiralled into a huge deal, and everyone is talking about it. People are searching for Cabot on the internet in a bid to learn more about the woman who was getting cozy with her boss at the concert. Her LinkedIn bio is going viral, where she brags about winning everyone's trust at a company. “I lead by example and win trust with employees of all levels, from CEOs to managers to assistants,” she wrote on her profile. Cabot also praised Byron's vision, writing in another post, "I have been energised in my conversations with Andy Byron and the Astronomer leadership team about the opportunities that exist here." The tech CEO reciprocated the appreciation, calling Cabot a "perfect fit for Astronomer" in a press release. Byron also gushed over her “exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management.” Also Read: Exposed by Chris Martin! App Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's 'affair' with Kristin Cabot caught on camera during Coldplay concert

Chris Martin's reaction to kiss cam goes viral

Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, who reportedly dropped her last name on social media immediately after her cheating husband was caught on the kiss cam. Chris Martin, the band frontman, willingly exposed the affair to the world during the Coldplay concert at the Gillette Stadium near Boston on Wednesday night. Byron has his hands around Cabot's chest when the camera pans towards them. As soon as they realised they were on camera, Cabot covered her face with her hands, while Byron ducked. Meanwhile, unaware of what was happening, Martin said, "Look at these two,” believing he had caught a romantic moment. However, as soon as they hid from the camera, Martin said, “Oh, what?" Video and audio footage from the stage has Martin saying, "Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy. Holy s**t. I hope we didn’t do something bad." Also Read: Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s wife drops last name from social media profiles, deactivates account after viral ‘kiss cam’ clip

Is Astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot married? Who is her husband?

However, the damage was done. Meanwhile, Megan is said to have dropped her last name from her social media account and later deactivated it. People are sending love and support to her and calling on her to take sweet revenge. A user wrote, "Get that divorce lawyer and get the money," while another added, “Hope she takes him for all he’s worth. What a POS." Reports suggest that Cabot recently divorced her husband, Kenneth Thornby. They also have a child together. They filed for it in 2018, and it was finalised in 2022, according to Massachusetts court records. It is not clear whether she re-married. Astronomer is an AI and data company valued at about $1.2 billion.