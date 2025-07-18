/Who is Grace Springer? Woman who exposed Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot’s ‘cuddling’ video at Coldplay concert

Coldplay fan Grace Springer, who was there at the concert in Boston on Wednesday night, did not know that a video shot by her in a fun manner would go viral on social media, turning the lives of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, upside down in just a night.

Springer, 28, caught the Astronomer CEO with the company’s HR in a compromising moment as the two were seen “cuddling” at the Coldplay concert. She posted the video on her social media, without realising that the video would reach over 50 million views.

Who is Grace Springer?

Springer, a Coldplay fan who is located in New Jersey, talked about the viral video with The Sun, stressed that Byron has received a blunt lesson, saying, “Those who play stupid games...win stupid prizes.”

Springer travelled to Boston with her friends to attend the Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium. “It was definitely a hot topic, but no one knew who they were,” she said.

She stated that she never planned on creating a controversy; however, they ended up in one. Springer added that she had no clue who the couple was, and she shot the video as she caught an interesting reaction to the kiss cam.

Besides defending the video she filmed, Springer said that a part of her feels sorry for turning the lives of the two people upside down. “A part of me feels sorry for these people, but in the end, you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes.”

She further felt pity for their partners, saying that she hopes “they heal from this and get a second chance at the happiness they deserve.” “I hope, for them, my video was a blessing in disguise.”

The ColdplayGate explained

On Wednesday night, an amazing Coldplay night turned into something unimaginable for Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot. Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay, was at the centre stage when the kiss cam game was played on the Gillette Stadium.

In seconds, the camera tilted and was right on Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot. The two are married, but not to each other, which created further chaos and controversy at midnight.

As he realised, Byron immediately dipped from the spot, following which, Cabot also left the frame as they panicked. Martin got the hint and said, “Oh, look at these two. Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy!